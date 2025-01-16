Trinity senior Cy Mitchell sets boys’ basketball single-game scoring record 

The Trinity Classical Academy boys’ basketball team is riding a three-game winning streak, thanks in large part to the historic scoring efforts of senior Cy Mitchell.

Trailing by 12 points going into the fourth quarter against Palmdale Aerospace Academy last week, Mitchell finished with 41 points, 14 rebounds and two assists as the Knights came back to win, 72-69.

On Tuesday, Mitchell soared to another level, scoring 52 points in the Knights’ 94-58 home win over Desert Christian, setting the program record for points in a game.

“He’s just physically gifted and talented, so he was just getting to the rim and they couldn’t stop him,” said Trinity head coach Daniel Hebert in a phone interview. “It was fun to watch.”

Mitchell overtook the record previously held by former Knight Koby Schafer, according to Hebert, who added that Mitchell may not have made a single 3-pointer on his way to the half-century mark.

“I would say in both games, it was symbolic of his growth because of how he was just getting all the way to the rim, finishing high,” Hebert said. “And that’s been something he’s been working on for the last couple years, is just finishing high and hard, and it really all kind of started coming together.”

Not just a scorer, the 6-foot-3 point guard also dished out five assists and grabbed 15 rebounds against Desert Christian.

Hebert said Mitchell’s willingness to be unselfish is always a boon, but he’s learning to be more aggressive when needed. And his scoring was needed in the win over Palmdale Aerospace as senior Noah Phillips, the second-leading scorer for the Knights, was out that game with an illness.

“He really had to take on more of a scoring role, and it was cool to see him blossom in that and score so many points for us,” Hebert said. “You know, we were down 12 going into the fourth quarter in Friday’s game, so it was cool that it was with adversity and battling through.”

The Knights return to action Monday when they travel to Faith Baptist in Heritage League action. Trinity is currently in third place in the league at 7-3 (15-5 overall), a game behind Faith Baptist in second and two behind Vasquez in first.

“You never know who’s gonna win each night for most of the teams in our league, so it’ll be a battle the rest of the way,” Hebert said.

But no matter what happens, Hebert knows Mitchell is on his way to earning a spot next year on a team at the collegiate level.

“He’s playing somewhere,” Hebert said. “We don’t know where yet. We’re figuring that out as we go and hopefully these last couple games help him. We’re excited to see where he ends up, but he’ll be playing somewhere no doubt.”