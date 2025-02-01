Valencia boys’ basketball keeps title hopes alive with win over Canyon 

The Valencia Vikings boys’ basketball team started off Friday’s Foothill League matchup against Canyon about as well as any team could have hoped for.

Leading by as many as 24 at home against the Cowboys, the Vikings dominated seemingly from start to finish en route to a 71-61 victory.

Valencia (10-16, 8-3) now heads into its final league game on Monday knowing that a win gives the Vikings at least a share of the league title.

“We never put our foot off the gas,” said Valencia senior Dabe Princewill, who had a game-high 19 points with four steals. “We were always in ‘go mode.’”

Canyon (18-8, 6-4) was looking to enter into the league title conversation, but Cowboys head coach Ali Monfared said the focus now turns to improving and solidifying themselves as a playoff team heading into their final two games.

Valencia small forward Dabe Princewill (25) goes up for a layup against Canyon guard Noah Madrigal (24) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Jan. 31, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’m gonna give Valencia a lot of credit,” Monfared said. “I thought they played well, and they did a good job pressuring us. They made some shots. Credit to their team. They played a better game tonight, and they won the game.”

Valencia dominated the first half and entered the halftime break with a 40-17 lead. Canyon turned the ball over 14 times in the first half to Valencia’s seven.

Senior Maddox Espinosa was crucial in that first half for Valencia, scoring 14 of his 15 points in the first two frames with four 3-pointers.

“He’s played great against other teams,” said assistant coach Bill Bedgood, who led the Vikings for many years before handing the head coaching duties to Greg Fontenette prior to this season. “I don’t know if he’s ever played that great in a big, clutch game like that. So, it was good to see him be every bit of what he could be when the lights were shining bright.”

Canyon point guard Isaac Yuhico (23) goes up for a shot against Valencia defense during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Jan. 31, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia shot nearly 50% from the floor on Friday. Bedgood said that was due to an added emphasis on creating quality scoring opportunities.

“We’ve been just talking to them about just the quality of the shot,” Bedgood said. “Like, sometimes, especially at home, we get really fired up, we just start jacking up threes all over the place. But it just felt like — it was the best I’ve seen in a while of them just understanding the moment, like it’s not your shot, it’s our shot. Like, let’s take a good shot.”

Canyon battled back to make it a single-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Cowboys.

“Our guys have hearts of gold, and I’m not worried about them ever giving up at this point in the season,” Monfared said. “It’s about poise and discipline. They work hard, and they’re great kids, so I’m never worried about them ever giving up. The sun will come up tomorrow. We’ll get back to work and we’ll try to be better tomorrow.”

Senior Eric Kubel led the Cowboys with 14 points while senior Sean Hernandez had 13. Seniors Chigo Osuji and Isaac Yuhico each had 10.

Valencia shooting guard Issac Michel-Zavala (13) goes up for a shot against Canyon defense during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Jan. 31, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Sophomore Isaac Franklin had only two points for the Vikings but dished out 10 assists, constantly finding open teammates for easy buckets.

“He’s such a glue guy,” Bedgood said. “And when we started giving up the lead in the fourth — he had four fouls, we took him out; we had to get him back on the floor, because he just makes great decisions with the ball in his hands.”

Sophomore Issac Michel-Zavala had 17 points for the Vikings and sophomore Noah Trevino had 14.

Princewill said the energy that the entire team brought made it hard for the Cowboys to get much momentum, and the Vikings continued to feed off the energy as shots continued to find the net.

“Shoutout to Maddox Espinosa, he was hitting shots,” Princewill said. “Everyone was hitting shots. I hit shots. Everyone’s hitting shots. When you hit shots in the zone, that’s all you can ask for at that point.”

Valencia point guard Noah Trevino (14) goes up for a layup against Canyon point guard Isaac Yuhico (23) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Jan. 31, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Vikings will be playing for a share of the league title Monday when they host Golden Valley. Saugus can also claim a share if the Centurions win their final game on Wednesday after having a bye on Monday.

“Coach said either the championship is gonna be in our gym, it’s gonna be in Golden Valley’s gym, or it’s gonna be in Saugus’ gym, and we want it to be in our gym,” Princewill said. “So this is one step closer.”

Canyon is slated to travel to Castaic on Monday before hosting Hart in the regular season finale on Wednesday. If the Cowboys win both of those games, and if either Golden Valley or West Ranch loses one of their two games next week, then Canyon would finish in the top four in the league and would get an automatic playoff spot.

Canyon center Sean Hernandez (25) looks for an opening against Valencia power forward Steven Irons (20) during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Jan. 31, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Here’s what else happened in Foothill League play on Friday:

Boys’ basketball

Saugus 62, Golden Valley 51: The Saugus Centurions (18-9, 8-3) matches Valencia with a 62-51 road win at Golden Valley (16-10, 6-4) to remain in the title hunt.

Bryce Mejia had 19 to lead Saugus while Max Guardado had 12 points and Braydon Harmon had 13 points with 13 rebounds.

Saugus can clinch a share of the league title — or possibly the outright title should Valencia lose on Monday — with a victory Wednesday at home against Castaic.

Hart 86, Castaic 55: The Hart Hawks (10-16, 2-8) picked up their second league win on Tuesday with an 86-55 home win over Castaic (9-13, 0-10).

Girls’ basketball

Hart 62, Castaic 7: The Hart Hawks (18-7, 9-1) remain in contention for the league title after beating Castaic (6-17, 1-9) at home, 62-7.

Andrea Aina led the way with 22 points for the Hawks.

Hart can clinch a share of the league title with wins at home against West Ranch on Monday and at Canyon on Wednesday.

Valencia 57, Canyon 36: The Valencia Vikings (22-4, 10-1) are just a win away from a share of the league title after beating Canyon (13-14, 6-4) at home, 57-36.

Cara McKell had 26 points to lead the Vikings. Kamilla Basyrova added 21 points with six 3-pointers.

Valencia can clinch a share of the league title with a win over Golden Valley at home on Monday.

Saugus 58, Golden Valley 21: The Saugus Centurions (16-10, 6-5) topped Golden Valley on the road, 58-21.

EvaMarie Rios had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Saugus.