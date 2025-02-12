12 SCV basketball teams make playoffs 

Playoff brackets for the CIF Southern Section were released on Saturday, potentially creating matchups in the latter rounds between Santa Clarita Valley rivals.

On the boys’ side, Valencia, West Ranch and Canyon out of the Foothill League were all placed in Division 2A, while Saugus was put in Division 2AA. Heritage League rivals Santa Clarita Christian and Trinity Classical Academy were both put in Division 4A.

On the girls’ side, Valencia was placed highest in Division 1 while both Hart and Saugus were placed in Division 2AA. Canyon and Trinity were put into Division 2A and SCCS was put in Division 4AA.

For boys’ games, the first round is slated for Wednesday and the second round is set for Friday. Girls’ first-round games are to be played on Thursday followed by the second round on Saturday.

All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., unless the two teams agree to play at a different time.

Here’s what you need to know about SCV teams in the postseason:

Boys’ basketball

Saugus-Pacifica Christian: After back-to-back Foothill League titles, the Saugus Centurions (19-9, 9-3) are set to host the Pacifica Christian Seawolves (14-13, 5-3) out of Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Pacifica Christian finished third in the Liberty League.

The winner would face either Newport Harbor or South Pasadena on Friday in the second round.

Valencia-Walnut: The Valencia Vikings (11-16, 9-3) shared the league title with Saugus, but was put one division lower than the Centurions. Valencia is set to host the Walnut Mustangs (19-9, 7-3) on Wednesday.

Walnut finished second in the Palomares League.

The winner would face either Cabrillo of Long Beach or Royal in the second round on Friday.

Canyon-El Dorado: The Canyon Cowboys (19-7, 7-5) are set to host the El Dorado Golden Hawks (12-8, 3-5) on Wednesday.

El Dorado finished fourth in the Freeway League while Canyon was third in the Foothill League.

The winner would face either Dos Pueblos or Aliso Niguel in the second round on Friday. Should Canyon advance to the quarterfinals, the Cowboys could match up against West Ranch.

West Ranch-Palm Springs: The West Ranch Wildcats (12-14, 7-5) finished tied for fourth in the Foothill League with Golden Valley, but won an automatic playoff spot via a coin flip. The Wildcats are set to host the Palm Springs Indians (20-8, 8-2) on Wednesday.

Palm Springs finished second in the Desert Empire League.

The winner would face either Rio Mesa or Rancho Mirage in the second round on Friday.

Trinity-Chino: The Trinity Knights (18-9, 9-7) finished tied for fourth in the Heritage League and are slated to travel to face the Chino Cowboys (14-12, 10-0) on Wednesday.

Chino finished atop the Mt. Baldy League standings.

The winner would face either Chaffey or Environmental Christian on Friday. The Knights could face crosstown and league rival SCCS in the semifinal.

SCCS-Paloma Valley: The SCCS Cardinals (13-11, 8-8) earned an at-large bid after finishing sixth in the Heritage League. The Cardinals are set to travel to Menifee on Wednesday face the Paloma Valley Wildcats (12-13, 6-4).

Paloma Valley finished third in the Inland Valley league.

The winner will face either Palmdale Aerospace Academy, which finished fifth in the Heritage League, or West Covina on Friday.

Girls’ basketball

Valencia-San Clemente: Co-champions of the Foothill League, the Valencia Vikings (24-4, 11-1) are set to travel on Thursday to face the San Clemente Tritons (23-5, 8-0).

San Clemente finished atop the South Coast League standings.

The winner would face either JSerra Catholic or Bonita on Saturday in the second round.

Hart-San Jacinto: The Hart Hawks (20-7, 11-1) secured a third straight league title this season and are set to host the San Jacinto Tigers (22-6, 8-0) on Thursday.

San Jacinto finished first in the Mountain Pass League.

The winner would face either Shadow Hills or South Torrance on Saturday. Should Hart advance to the semifinals, the Hawks could face league rival Saugus.

Saugus-Dos Pueblos: The Saugus Centurions (17-11, 7-5) are slated travel to face the Dos Pueblos Chargers (15-11, 9-5) out of Goleta.

Goleta finished fourth in the Channel League.

The winner would face either North Torrance or Paramount in the second round on Saturday.

Canyon-Notre Dame: The Canyon Cowboys (14-14, 7-5) have a home game on Wednesday against the Notre Dame Academy Regal Gryphons (18-10, 9-0) out of Los Angeles.

The Regal Gryphons finished first in the Angels League.

The winner would face either Trinity or Segestrom in the second round on Saturday.

Trinity-Segerstrom: The Trinity Knights (24-4, 13-0) claimed an undefeated Heritage League title, but will have their first playoff game on the road. Trinity is set to travel to face the Segestrom Jaguars (20-7, 5-3) in Santa Ana on Thursday.

Segerstrom finished second in the Empire League.

The winner would face either Canyon or Notre Dame Academy in the second round on Saturday.

SCCS-Anaheim: After finishing second in the Heritage League, the SCCS Cardinals (17-7, 11-3) are slated to host the Anaheim Colonists (12-9, 6-2) on Thursay.

Anaheim finished second in the Coast League.

The winner would face either Northview or Serra on Saturday.