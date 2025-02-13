Anna Meeks | Attorney Fees for Illegal Immigrants

If Pilar Schiavo not showing up to vote for fire relief was not upsetting enough to you, it gets better. She just voted “yes” on Senate Bill X1-2, which allocates $25 million of taxpayer funds to cover the attorneys fees for illegal aliens in California to keep them from being deported!

She wants you and me to pay our hard-earned money to lawyers for people who came here illegally to fight deportation to stay?

How in the heck did the Santa Clarita Valley support this insanity? She and Democrats clearly don’t care about upholding the law or free-spending our tax payer dollars in this manner.

Maybe it IS better that she continue to not show up to work and fail to vote, with votes like this!

Anna Meeks

Valencia