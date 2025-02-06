Applications available for Zonta’s Virginia Wrage Scholarship 

News release

Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the nonprofit Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, and the deadline to apply is April 2.

Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships are intended to help women aged 40 or older achieve independence following a life-altering event. Scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 each, seek to cover costs associated with career and technical training or educational degrees. Scholarships will vary in actual amounts, based on eligibility and qualifications.

Wrage was a Zontian, mother, and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change for her. She applied for, and after a rigorous nine-month course, fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Two years later, she was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death, she helped plan a fund that would assist other women through challenges such as those she faced. Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided more than 50 women in achieving their goals.

Each year, Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships are awarded to women who reside in the greater Santa Clarita Valley community, who demonstrate initiative, ambition and commitment to obtaining schooling or training to improve their life with gainful employment, according to a Zonta news release.

For full eligibility requirements and to download the application, visit www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund.

The preferred format for submission is electronic submission in PDF format to [email protected]. If electronic submission is not available, completed applications, postmarked by the due date, may be mailed to Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, 23742 Lyons Ave., No. 220117, Newhall, CA 91322.