Aran Dokovna | Protect Our Democracy

Is it time for Congress to act to protect our democracy? What does Congress not see in the actions of President Donald Trump and his alter ego president, Elon Musk? Trump has arbitrarily frozen payment to grant recipients and then verbally withdrawn the freeze. Mr. Trump now says that Elon has read-only access to all U.S. Treasury information.

Is the allowing of Elon access to all Treasury information an ability to pay or not pay anyone scheduled to receive payment from the Treasury? Is this any different from blocking all grant payments?

Numerous lawsuits are now being filed objecting to the grant actions and U.S. Treasury access. If the president ignores the court decisions by a claim that he is merely pursuing his presidential duties, how are the decisions to be enforced? Courts can try to enforce their decisions by threat of contempt (a form of redress to enforce a court order via jail). Since the president cannot be held criminally for any act in the furtherance of his presidential duties, any court decision is essentially unenforceable. This would apply to all federal court decisions and maybe all Supreme Court decisions as well. Will the Supreme Court say this protection of the president also applies to state court decisions?

So, if Congress passes any laws that the president does not wish to follow, what is the means of enforcing the law? Is the Congress now toothless?

Put on your MAGA hat and pray.

Aran Dokovna

Valencia