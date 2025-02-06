Arthur Saginian | Welcome to Planet Earth

Former Santa Clarita resident Gerald Staack appears to be dismayed by what a “pathological society” we have become … a society afraid of itself” (letters, Jan. 12).

Well, welcome to planet Earth and the species homo sapiens.

“Sapiens” indeed! Sapiens is Latin for “wise.” If that’s the case then our wisdom must surely walk hand-in-hand with our idiocy.

As I see it, the bulk of our species suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, complete with delusions of persecution as well as of grandeur, and I’m pretty certain it’s hereditary — goes back to cave-man days. So, yeah, OK, whatever.

Incidentally, I wish Mr. Staack would stop talking like he arrived on the planet just yesterday. Might I suggest a few books on ancient history and evolutionary anthropology to clear that up: “The Naked Ape” and “The Human Zoo,” by Desmond Morris, are classics).

There’s nothing new here. Really, there isn’t.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita