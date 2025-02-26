Brian Richards | Just 5 Things!

Imagine being so worthless at your job that you throw a fit because your boss, the president of the United States, through his representatives, wants you to spend 30 seconds writing about five things you did during the week.

I admit that I’ve only worked in the private sector my entire life but I can’t fathom this mindset or how it becomes a dominant narrative. I can honestly tell you that there has never been a week in my working life where I couldn’t list five things I was working on during a week. As an employer for the past 30-plus years I can also say that asking your employees to document what they are working on is not only reasonable, but also key to increased efficiency. What is common knowledge and a good practice in the private sector apparently is like getting a root canal for public sector workers.

We’ve all experienced the lack of effort on the part of public sector workers. The stories are legendary. However, why would they as a group not embrace this simple and effective request to document what they do? I have some thoughts on the matter and it starts with so many of them doing nothing! No doubt there are public sector workers who care and work hard and do a good job, but those people’s efforts and contributions are being diminished by the emotional reaction by so many who don’t want to document what they do or even come to work at all. If you were a good worker and if you cared and did a good job, why wouldn’t you pounce on the request to highlight your accomplishments? This is my thinking, but again, I don’t work for the swamp.

So many are defending these actions but there is only one reaction to those who willfully defy orders from their employers. You’re fired! And since you don’t come to work and since you can’t describe in the most basic of terms what you do, you will not be missed. The real question is, why are there so many who don’t work in the public sector defending these people who apparently don’t do anything? We all know there is waste, fraud and abuse in the public sector. In this case, these people are abusing us by not doing what they’re told and not being productive.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch