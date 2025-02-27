City’s ‘One Story One City’ program returns 

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s selection for the One Story One City program: “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina,” by Zoraida Córdova.

“This extraordinary, magical realist tale promises to captivate readers with its deep family secrets, hidden legacies and a journey that spans generations,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The One Story One City program is designed to bring the community together through shared reading experiences, discussions and a variety of immersive events.

In “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina,” readers are introduced to the Montoya family, who have lived with unanswered questions about their matriarch, Orquídea Divina. When Orquídea invites her descendants to her funeral to collect their inheritance, they are thrust into a world of magic, mystery and danger.

Instead of finding answers, they are left with even more questions when Orquídea transforms into a ceiba tree, leaving behind a legacy that unfolds in unexpected ways. As her descendants navigate their newfound powers and unravel the truth behind Orquídea’s inheritance, they must also confront a hidden threat that seeks to destroy them. Their journey takes them to Ecuador, where Orquídea’s buried secrets await.

Throughout the month of March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host a series of events inspired by the novel, from themed crafts and discussions to activities that bring the story’s magical realism to life.

The events include an exclusive Q&A with author Zoraida Córdova, scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell River House, 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

The event lineup also features the mystical art of rose reading, where expert Matt Bruce will demonstrate this practice of blending intuition and plant symbolism, offering a glimpse into the magic that ties the natural world to stories.

You can get a copy of “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” at any Santa Clarita Public Library Branch – available in print, eBook and eAudio formats. You can join the conversation on social media using #OSOC2025 and share your thoughts on this year’s book.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OSOC.