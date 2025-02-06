College Briefs for Feb. 6

Cooper named to fall dean’s list at Lawrence Technological University

Lawrence Technological University has announced its dean’s list of top scholars for the fall 2024 semester.

Among those on the list was Connor Cooper, a media communication major from Santa Clarita.

Shaner named to Columbia College dean’s list

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Emma Shaner, of Canyon Country, who attended Day Campus, Columbia, Missouri.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 1851, Columbia College is a private, nonprofit institution.

Seidel named to Bucknell University dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year.

Among the students receiving dean’s list recognition was William Seidel, an undeclared management major from Valencia.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

2 local students named to Samford University dean’s list

Samford University recognized 2,230 students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester, including two from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following local students earned dean’s list honors:

• Evan Leib, of Valencia, a Christian/religious studies major who attended Academy of the Canyons.

• Carson Gardner, of Castaic, a law, politics and society major who attended Academy of the Canyons.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Samford, in Homewood, Alabama, is a Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

Narciso named to EMU dean’s list

Cristal Narciso, a social work major from Val Verde, has been named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no W, I, or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Eastern Mennonite University offers academic study at the undergraduate, graduate, and seminary levels and confers degrees in the liberal arts, applied sciences, and professions.