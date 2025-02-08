Connor Osorio | A More Positive Mindset

As of today, in the heart of Santa Clarita where families thrive in the suburban neighborhoods, known for having a warm welcoming atmosphere, there is a rising growth of homelessness. Multiple sightings of homeless community members can be seen roaming around the city with pets holding up signs for spare change. They gather at night underneath multiple overpasses such as McBean Parkway to sleep among one another. These sightings affect our community in ways such as impacting the economy that the businesses operate around, emotionally distraught if residents witness a saddened scene or possibly desensitization to the situation.

To change these issues, we need to enforce a more positive mindset in helping the less fortunate. Guide them to a local homeless shelter, give them some food or spare change. Allow this message to reach individuals who are in need who may not know of it yet. Pedestrians shouldn’t ignore them but instead give an honest thought if there is anything you can do for them.

The solutions I have provided can benefit the city in multiple ways, including a rise in population, better economy and a ripple effect among the community. A ripple effect is a life-changing movement carrying all the way across the state. Of course, you may run into someone with an alternative mindset to not help the homeless, for reasons such as they got themselves into this situation, they should get themselves out or they won’t use the money wisely. However, by helping this situation it can make the community a better place. Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin had this to say via Santaclarita.gov, “While there is no easy fix to homelessness, I am proud to see our city come together and work toward a better future for our community, and even more proud that we have been ahead of the curve in addressing these sensitive issues.” This gives a clear example of how helping the homeless community can provide a bright future for us all. No matter how tough it may be, one step at a time can solve this problem.

Connor Osorio

Canyon Country