Hart alumnus Trenton Irwin hosting 4th annual youth football camp 

Hart High alumnus and NFL veteran Trenton Irwin is getting ready to host his fourth annual youth football camp on Saturday, March 8, at Hart High.

Open to youth football players from fifth to eighth grade, the camp is set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I’m super excited,” Irwin said in a phone interview on Monday, “because it’s something that me, as a kid, I went to as many camps as possible, and to be able to provide that type of experience for a little kid — maybe it’s a life lesson, maybe it’s football that they learn or maybe it’s just a good day running around, you know — I think that’s an important thing for kids to be able to experience.”

To sign up for the camp ($20) or to learn more, go to tinyurl.com/2h2em4ka. All proceeds are set to help victims of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

An alumnus of both the SC Wildcats and the Warriors youth football programs, Irwin said he wants to help bring hope to Santa Clarita football youth.

“I think it’s cool to be able to say that I’ve literally been where their feet are,” Irwin said. “You know, I’ve played for that team and that is possible to go play in the NFL from there. So, I think it brings hope, and I think hope is a powerful thing. So, if I could bring a little hope for some kids to be able to go aspire and chase their dreams, that’s pretty cool.”

As in years past, Irwin is calling on a few of his teammates from the NFL to help coach up the youth.

Last year when Irwin was still on the Cincinnati Bengals, he had teammates Josh Tupou, Kwame Lassiter II, Nick Scott and Stanley Morgan helping out.

Irwin said Scott and Morgan will likely be back for this year’s camp, helping to teach stretching and speed training before campers break up into offensive and defensive drills. There will also be some 7-on-7 competition at the end of the camp.

“There’ll be a good group of guys who either have NFL experience or work with NFL guys,” Irwin said. “It’ll just be really my favorite people, you know. It’s just trying to bring together some good people with good energy to create a good day.”