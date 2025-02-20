Hart baseball falls in home opener after late St. Francis rally 

Brad Meza will have to wait until Friday for his next chance to pick up his first win in charge of the Hart High School baseball team.

The Hart alumnus and former assistant coach took over for longtime Hart head coach Jim Ozella following the latter’s retirement after the 2024 season, one in which the Hawks secured the Foothill League title and Ozella’s first, and only, CIF Southern Section title.

Meza’s Hawks looked like they’d get their skipper his first win in their home opener Wednesday against St. Francis, but the Golden Knights rallied late for a 3-2 win in the Easton Tournament.

“It was electric, man. I mean, right out the gate, it was electric,” Meza said. “You know, struggled offensively to start the game, and we end up scoring two. Really at the end of the day, you know, you want to get your winning or tying run up to the plate, and we did that. So, I mean, we just got to clutch up in a big situation there.”

Hart’s Hayden Rhodes (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game aginst St. Francis at Hart High School on Feb. 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Hawks (0-2) had the tying run at first base in the bottom of the seventh in the form of senior Ryder Frithsmith, but St. Francis (2-0) got out of it unscathed to secure the comeback win.

Hart led 2-0 until the Knights scored two runs in the top of the sixth. Senior Dominik Hidalgo drove in both runs on a two-out single before senior Jayden Kim drove in the winning run in the top of the seventh, again on a two-out hit.

Hart senior James Bacon was dominant through three innings before having to come out in the fourth inning due to an injury. He struck out five and allowed just two base runners in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

“He felt a little something and, you know, it’s early (in the season),” Meza said. “I don’t have any worries on him coming back and being ready. It’s just, you know, precautionary, beginning of the season.”

Hart pitcher James Bacon (7) delivers a pitch during the second inning of Wednesday’s game aginst St. Francis at Hart High School on Feb. 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart senior Brady Werther put the Hawks out in front with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, driving in junior Anthony Cavarreta. One batter later, the lead was doubled when senior Zach Rogozik scored on junior Hayden Rhodes’ RBI single.

The leadoff man for the Hawks on Wednesday, Cavarreta reached all three times he came up to plate — without putting a ball in play. All three plate appearances ended in walks.

“He’s been catching for us,” Meza said. “We decided to move him into the second base spot to start today and, you know, he did his job. You know, he got on base for us, and that’s all we can ask from him.”

Hart’s Zachary Rogozik (22) celebrates scoring the first run of the game with Matix Frithsmith (4) during the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game aginst St. Francis at Hart High School on Feb. 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart had just three hits all game and was held hitless in the first three innings. Rhodes, Jaiden Chathle and Frithsmith all had singles.

Meza credited his pitchers for keeping the Hawks in the game while the offense continues to warm up in the early going.

“It’s pretty typical in the beginning of the year (for pitching to be ahead of hitting),” Meza said. “You know, they’ve been doing their job all fall. We just gotta be more offensive, help them out.”

Hart outfielder Ryder Frithsmith (2) catches the ball during the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game aginst St. Francis at Hart High School on Feb. 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart’s next chance to pick up its first win of 2025 will come on Friday at home against La Cañada. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

But while things haven’t gone the Hawks’ way through two games — Hart lost at Agoura, 7-2, in its season opener on Monday — Meza said he’s enjoying his time being charge of the program that he graduated from.

“It’s good to be back,” Meza said. “You know, I was a player here, I was a coach here for a little bit. Like I said, it’s exciting, it’s fun. You know, we’re doing a lot of things around here that, you know, we’ll hopefully hit a turn here shortly and kind of get it moving.”