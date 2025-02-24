Hart boys’ soccer shut out in Open Division semifinal 

There was no playoff magic this time around for the Hart Hawks boys’ soccer team on Saturday night.

Just five days after overturning a 1-0 deficit to advance in the CIF Southern Section Open Division, the Hawks found themselves needing to do the same thing against the Loyola Cubs at Hart High.

But it just wasn’t meant to be.

The Cubs scored the lone goal of Saturday’s second leg near the end of the first half to advance on aggregate, 2-0, to the championship game. Loyola is set to face either Santa Monica High or JSerra Catholic in the title game.

“It’s a feeling of sadness, but also of pride,” Hart head coach Alex Bernal said. “I would say those two words because it hurts, but I couldn’t ask for more from these boys. I’m proud of them, not just today, but the whole journey, the whole season.”

Bryan Barron(8) of Hart attempt to get the ball back from Loyola’s Charlie McMillan (20) during the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals at Hart High on Feb. 22, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Hart had the better chances throughout the first half on Saturday, including a free kick taken by senior Bryan Barron from just outside the penalty box less than five minutes into the game.

The Hawks continued to push as Loyola kept on clearing the ball before getting back into their defensive shape as the game looked to be going into the half scoreless.

But up stepped Loyola senior Charlie McMillan on a counterattack with just over three minutes left in the first half, rifling a shot into the top right corner of the net to double the Cubs’ lead on aggregate.

Loyola’s Ryley Smith (15) and Hart’s Cameron Smith (4) fight for the ball during the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals at Hart High on Feb. 22, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It’s tough. I think we continued to play how we wanted to play,” Bernal said. “But in soccer, there’s very few opportunities, so one goal can really … they fought back. I mean, we got in there at halftime, they were down, like their facial expressions, their body language, just not the greatest, but they’re players. Once they get on the field, they go out there and play.”

Loyola came out with a bit of a different game plan in the second half and tried to control more of the possession.

The Hawks found scoring chances fewer and harder to come by as the game went on, with the best chance coming on a penalty kick after a handball was called in the box on one of the Loyola defenders. Loyola goalkeeper Christopher Stillwell saved that attempt, leaving Hart with just over five minutes to score twice to at least force overtime.

Hart’s Justin Vargas (32) kicks the ball towards teammate Elisha Himsl (29) as Hudson McGough (23) of Loyola attempts to block during the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals at Hart High on Feb. 22, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Bernal said the Hawks had their chances, but the ball just didn’t bounce their way.

“I think that’s why I think we can hold our heads up high, because we did everything we could,” Bernal said. “Sometimes, that’s just the way soccer is.”

Both teams were already qualified for the state tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 4.

The Hawks will have more than a week to get ready for what Bernal hopes will be another deep run.

“Try to get our feet back under us, try to get a little healthier,” Bernal said. “And, you know, just another one game at a time.”