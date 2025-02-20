Hilmar Rosenast | A New Approach on Bike Lane

There are a lot of complaints regarding this bike lane (on Orchard Village Road). However, the majority is not objecting to the intent but complain about the solution. I drive that section of the road at least twice a day. If there were sidewalks, the height of the walk would be about 9 inches above the street level and no additional separation would be installed. So why does this separation have to be this high? It is unattractive and overkill. Whoever designed it needs to go back and find a more attractive solution that fits into the environment and not detracts from it.

If you really want to be unique, paste pictures of our politicians on the poles, Democrats on one side, Republicans on the other. Would be interesting to see which side gets wiped out first!

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia