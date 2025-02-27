Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita! 

“A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits.”

— Santa Clarita Public Library

At the city of Santa Clarita, we are always trying to find new and innovative ways to serve our residents. This is especially true when looking at how we can connect them to the world of resources offered by the Santa Clarita Public Library.

I know one of the current programs that my kids adore is Trail Tales at Duane R. Harte Park. If you haven’t checked it out, I encourage you to bring the whole family to experience this active storytime. Pages of a children’s book are displayed on podiums along the River Village Park Trail where kids can walk, read and play along with one of their new favorite stories.

Our library also regularly hosts storytimes at various park locations. With all these amazing library programs offered outside the brick-and-mortar walls of our three branches, one more new program will be rolling through the city streets soon!

I’m excited to announce the launch of the first-ever mobile library in Santa Clarita — an innovative initiative designed to bring library resources directly to underserved areas in our city.

The Library Express will serve as a mobile extension of our library services, promoting the availability of books, educational resources and technology to residents who may have limited access to traditional library locations. The Library Express will offer a wide range of services, including access to books, computers and technology training classes. It will also serve as a mobile hotspot, enabling residents to connect to free Wi-Fi.

Additionally, it will offer unique interactive resources such as robots — an exciting part of the program designed to engage youth in hands-on learning. Our librarians will lead youth in programming the robots to move and perform specific tasks, helping them build foundational coding skills while having fun with technology. These robots will be an integral part of the Library Express experience, allowing kids to learn how to problem-solve, think critically and explore the world of robotics — all while enjoying the convenience of having these tools brought directly to their communities.

The library on wheels will visit day cares, preschools, parks, senior living facilities and underserved populations, meeting the community where they are and bringing the joy of learning right to their doorsteps.

The Library Express is a repurposed Go! Santa Clarita bus. Our staff have been working for months on its transformation. The outside of the vehicle will have a new and easily recognizable brand, emblazoned with the new Library Express logo. There will also be a big monitor added to the side to showcase technology and other offerings. On the back, everyone will recognize the city’s official mascot Sammy Clarita, who will be encouraging everyone to follow him to the next stop. The inside of the bus is being completely reworked to thoughtfully store all of the incredible resources the Library Express will offer. From bookshelves to laptops, robotic experiments to passport services – this new amenity brings these vital resources to the community.

This initiative isn’t just about offering resources; it’s about fostering a stronger, more connected community. Through the Mobile Library, we aim to raise awareness of library services and create opportunities for community engagement through events and interactive programs. This service will be a game-changer in increasing access to educational resources and enhancing the overall quality of life for all residents of Santa Clarita.

The Library Express is not just a vehicle; it’s a visual representation of our commitment to bringing resources to every corner of our community, whether that’s in neighborhoods, parks or senior living facilities.

For more information regarding updates on the Library Express and its launch this spring, be sure to visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. This is a truly exciting moment for our community, and I can’t wait to see how the Library Express will make a lasting impact on the lives of our residents.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].