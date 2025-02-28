JCI expands ‘Get Real: Adulting 101’ event for high school students 

News release

JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District, is expanding its signature financial literacy event, Get Real: Adulting 101, to two sessions this year, offering more students the opportunity to develop essential money management skills before stepping into adulthood, according to a JCI news release.

The first event took place on Wednesday at the Child & Family Center Education Building for students at Bowman High School. The second event, open to students from the entire Hart district, will be hosted at Rio Norte Junior High on March 29.

During Get Real: Adulting 101, students assume a financial profile — including a career, salary and expenses — and must navigate financial challenges by visiting booths hosted by local businesses, nonprofits and financial professionals. This hands-on experience helps students understand essential financial concepts such as budgeting, saving, managing debt, building credit, and preparing for unexpected expenses.

“The response to this program has been overwhelming, and it’s clear that students need this knowledge before stepping into adulthood,” Kenny Garcia, Get Real co-chair for JCI Santa Clarita, said in the release. “By expanding to two events, we can reach even more students and ensure they walk away with the tools they need to make smart financial decisions.”

The expansion of the event also means increased opportunities for local businesses and community organizations to get involved as sponsors and booth participants, the release said.

Get Real: Adulting 101 is part of JCI Santa Clarita’s broader mission to develop young leaders and empower them with practical skills for success. This event not only prepares students for financial independence but also strengthens their understanding of real-world economics and personal responsibility, the release said.