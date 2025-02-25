Lynn Wright | Playing the Statistical Game

I read Rob Kerchner’s letter (“Reality is a Teacher,” Feb. 20) where he attempts to show, statistically, that the city of Los Angeles is moving inexorably toward the Republicans. He uses as his model the election results for 2016, 2020 and 2024. I thought that sounded fun so I thought I would play, too.

2016, 25th Congressional District

• Steve Knight (R) 53.1%.

• Bryan Caforio (D) 46.9%.

2020, 25th Congressional District

• Mike Garcia (R) 50.05%.

• Christy Smith (D) 49.95%.

2024, 27th Congressional District

• George Whitesides (D) 51.3%.

• Mike Garcia (R) 48.7%.

We didn’t move Mr. Kerchner’s 10 points. Then again, we didn’t have to. And after Elon Musk cuts 8% out of the defense budget, impacting thousands of aerospace workers in the 27th Congressional District, I doubt the district will go back to the Republicans any time soon.

Lynn Wright

Valencia