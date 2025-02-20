Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community and Culture Through One Story One City 

“In books, I have traveled, not only to other worlds, but into my own.”

— Anna Quindlen

As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s One Story One City program with you. For those who may not know, OSOC is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book. Throughout March, we bring people together to explore the magic of reading through a variety of engaging events — everything from arts and crafts workshops to entertaining book club meetups at some of our local restaurants and bars.

The mission of OSOC is to bring our Santa Clarita community closer through the shared experience of literature, introducing readers to books that highlight diverse voices, emerging authors and timeless stories.

This year’s selection is a particularly special one: “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova.

Córdova, an accomplished author originally from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and raised in Queens, New York, has created an immersive adventure full of magical realism and fantasy. This book transports readers into a world that blends enchantment, cultural richness and family legacy in a way that is truly unforgettable.

With elements of mystery and mystical powers, “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” introduces us to the Montoya family, whose lives are transformed by a request from their matriarch, Orquídea Divina, to attend her funeral. What follows is an incredible journey of self-discovery, inheritance and the exploration of hidden truths. Córdova’s writing brings her city – Guayaquil, also known as the “Pearl of the Pacific” – to life and she beautifully weaves cultural references — food, customs and scenery — that will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into her world.

Orquídea Divina, the name of the main character of the story, is also a flower known as an “air plant,” as they naturally attach themselves to trees and absorb moisture and nutrients from the air rather than rooting in soil, which symbolizes the constant search for roots. It’s a message that resonates deeply, particularly with our Latin community. Zoraida Córdova draws inspiration from her family’s own stories, blending memories of her grandmother and mother with ancestral tales passed down through generations.

The novel reminds us that our own stories and our own heritage are worth preserving, and that we all deserve dignity, love and compassion. It’s a powerful message, one that I hope inspires us to better understand each other and foster empathy for all.

As we kick off the festivities of OSOC, I invite you to join us in celebrating the book and its themes with a series of exciting events throughout the month of March.

The journey begins with a Meet the Author event at Mitchell River House on Saturday, March 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., where you’ll have the chance to hear directly from Córdova herself.

The entire month is packed with creative activities, including crafting copper tree and rock pendants, exploring your spiritual growth with a rose reading and learning genealogy at an introductory class. There will also be a “Books and Brews” meetup at a local brewery for those who want to discuss the book in a relaxed setting. For families, there will be opportunities to create shadow boxes inspired by scenes from the novel, design constellation coasters and even learn how to dance cumbia and salsa with the talented instructor Lionel Araya.

These events are designed to be fun and meant to include all ages and I encourage you to get involved.

One of the most beautiful aspects of OSOC is its ability to bring us together through the shared experience of reading. Just like Orquídea, we’re all searching for our roots — our connections to history, family and community. Córdova’s wish for the Latinx community is a wish for all of us: “My wish is for us to learn our histories and preserve them. My wish is for us to have more than one story and more empathy. We have a lot of work to do,” she shared during an interview with the city of Santa Clarita communications team.

This program is a step toward making that wish a reality, and I’m so proud of the way our community continues to support literacy, celebrate our many heritages in stories and come together as one.

For more information about the One Story One City program and the full list of events, please visit OneStoryOneCity.SantaClarita.gov or stop by any of our three Santa Clarita Public Library branches in Canyon Country, Valencia and Newhall. I can’t wait to see you at one of our upcoming events!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].