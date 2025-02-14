Nuné Gipson | Democrats Put Politics Over Public Safety

As a mother, wife to a Los Angeles County retired deputy sheriff, a first-generation Armenian immigrant, and a hardworking American woman, I have witnessed firsthand what happens when politicians abandon their duty to protect law-abiding citizens. My family, like so many others, came to this country in search of safety, opportunity, and the American Dream — only to watch our own elected officials put criminals and political games ahead of the people they swore to serve.

California is on fire — literally and figuratively. Our state is grappling with raging wildfires, a ballooning homelessness crisis, skyrocketing crime, and a staggering $30 billion budget deficit.

Yet, instead of addressing these urgent issues, Democrats in the state Legislature just voted to spend $50 million of taxpayer money to “Trump-proof” California. That’s right! While families are losing their homes, businesses are being looted, and violent criminals are back on the streets, your hard-earned money is being funneled into political warfare instead of public safety.

Where is YOUR money going?

• $25 million to fight Donald Trump’s policies, diverting funds from critical public services like wildfire relief, law enforcement and homelessness prevention.

• $25 million to pay legal fees for illegal immigrants facing deportation, ensuring that even those with criminal records remain in California communities instead of being removed.

This is not about compassion. This is not about justice. This is about power — power to protect the Democratic machine at all costs, even if it means putting law-abiding Californians at risk.

One of the most egregious votes came from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, whose record proves she is more interested in pandering to activists while pleasing her Democrat puppet masters rather than protecting the citizens who elected her. Schiavo has consistently voted to defund law enforcement, weaken penalties for criminals, and funnel money away from programs that actually help Californians.

Now, she has doubled down by supporting this disgraceful bill, choosing to bankroll legal defenses for illegal immigrants — some with criminal records — rather than funding resources for victims of crime, emergency services, or rebuilding efforts after devastating wildfires. This is the same assemblywoman who has supported policies that weaken penalties for fentanyl dealers, allowing deadly drugs to flood our streets and kill thousands of innocent Californians, and polices that protect violent criminals who are in this country illegally. Instead of securing our communities, she is ensuring that violent offenders walk free while everyday Californians live in fear.

The consequences of this reckless decision will be felt in every community:

• More crime – Criminal illegal immigrants will remain in our cities rather than being deported, increasing the threat to law-abiding citizens.

• Less funding for real emergencies – Wildfire relief, law enforcement, and housing programs are neglected in favor of political battles.

• Political games with your money – Instead of addressing the real issues Californians face, Democrat legislators are advancing their own partisan agenda, using taxpayers as their personal campaign donors.

Wake up, California!

This is not about left vs. right — this is about right vs. wrong. If you are a Democrat who truly cares about justice, safety, and the well-being of our communities, ask yourself: Is this what you voted for? Is this what you wanted when you cast your ballot?

If you are a Republican, independent, or anywhere in between, know this: Your voice matters, and your outrage is justified.

As a mother and wife to a retired Los Angeles County deputy sheriff, I refuse to stay silent while California politicians abandon our families, our safety and our future. Our communities are being devastated by reckless policies, and the very people in power who should be protecting us are making it easier for criminals to thrive.

What can you do?

If you’re outraged by this reckless spending, contact your legislators today and demand that they prioritize California’s citizens first.

Find your representative here: FindYourRep.Legislature.Ca.Gov.

California is on the verge of a collapse.

Our streets are more dangerous than ever.

Our homes are at risk of being consumed by fire, while politicians funnel money into ideological battles instead of disaster relief.

We are one bad decision away from total disaster.

If we do nothing, our communities will continue to deteriorate. If we stay silent, our lawmakers will continue to betray us.

California deserves better. Share this article. Spread the word. Get involved in your local and state politics. Make your voice heard — before it’s too late! Register to vote for the “right” candidates who will represent the people and not their own special agenda!

Nuné Gipson

Santa Clarita