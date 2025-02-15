Patrick Lee Gipson | The Truth on Government Dependency

“The beautiful thing about payment systems,” noted a transition official watching their screens, “is that they don’t lie. You can spin policy all day long, but money leaves a trail.”

That statement couldn’t be more accurate. Money tells the truth, even when politicians won’t. And when that trail leads to government programs that create dependency rather than empowerment, it exposes a deeper, more troubling reality — one that has kept millions trapped in a cycle of reliance, all while the ruling elite grow richer and more powerful.

Government handouts were never about lifting people up. They were about control. The addict eagerly awaits their next fix, just as countless Americans have come to expect their government checks, believing they will always be there — until one day, they aren’t.

And when that day comes, the first question isn’t, “How do I become self-sufficient?” but rather, “Where is my check, and when will it arrive?”

For decades, the same government that promised prosperity instead delivered dependency. Welfare programs that were supposed to be a safety net became a cage, keeping people trapped in a system designed to ensure their votes remained predictable. This was never about compassion; it was a calculated move to create a permanent underclass that would vote blue no matter what. Instead of empowering people to achieve independence, these programs conditioned them to rely on government handouts — ensuring their loyalty at the ballot box in exchange for just enough to survive but never enough to truly thrive.

And who benefited? Certainly not the American people. The last administration, along with career politicians, lined their pockets, secured their power, and fed the public comforting lies. Meanwhile, they removed God from society and replaced Him with their own version of a “Government God,” one that demands unquestioning obedience and punishes those who dare to seek the truth.

The Real Reason for California’s Financial Crisis

Now, as the economy tightens and federal funds are being withheld from certain states, the ones responsible for decades of fraud, mismanagement and corruption are pointing fingers at the White House. California legislators are crying foul, demanding to know why their state is being cut off. But the truth is staring them right in the face — billions of dollars have been stolen from the people. The only difference now is that the money flow is slowing down, and the same politicians who enabled the fraud are desperate to cover their tracks.

California has been a breeding ground for waste, corruption and blatant theft of taxpayer dollars. The state leadership has mismanaged public funds for years, prioritizing illegals over hardworking Americans, funneling billions into questionable programs, and resisting any form of accountability. Now that an audit is on the table, these same officials are in full panic mode.

Why Are They So Afraid of an Audit?

“Auditing is extremely dangerous to our democracy,” the left proclaims.

Dangerous? To whom? If there’s nothing to hide, what’s the problem? The only ones who fear transparency are those who have something to lose — power, money and the ability to deceive the public. When I worked as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, one thing was always clear: The guilty are the first to distract, lie and create chaos to avoid justice. Honest people have nothing to fear from scrutiny. The same should apply to government.

Yet, instead of embracing transparency, California’s Democratic leadership is scrambling to protect their fraudulent activities — allocating up to $50 million (or more) to fight against audits and investigations. If they were truly working in the best interest of the people, they would welcome oversight. But instead, they call it an attack, painting themselves as victims while deflecting from their own corruption.

The 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room

Now, as federal funds dry up, another California legislator is demanding to know why. Why is the government withholding money? The better question is: How was the money spent in the first place?

Billions of taxpayer dollars have disappeared into bloated bureaucracies, failed social programs, and outright fraud. But instead of answering for their mismanagement, these politicians want to shift the blame. They expect the public to ignore the 800-pound gorilla pounding its chest in the room — the undeniable fact that government corruption has robbed Americans blind.

The American people deserve answers, but more than that, they deserve accountability. Government exists to serve the people, not to control them. And those who have abused their positions should be held responsible — not protected by political allies.

The era of blind trust in government is over. It’s time for Americans to wake up and recognize the pattern. Dependency is not freedom. Government handouts come with strings attached, and those strings lead straight to control. We cannot afford to let career politicians buy votes with empty promises while they rob us blind behind closed doors.

As President Ronald Reagan once said: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

And until the people demand accountability, that problem will only grow.

Patrick Lee Gipson is a Santa Clarita resident and former deputy sheriff.