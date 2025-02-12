Randy Miller | Confused Over ‘Anti-Christian Bias’

I have never written a letter to the editor before. However, after reading your article (“Trump announces DOJ task force to ‘eradicate anti-Christian bias,’” Nation/World, Feb. 8) and listening to Donald Trump’s prayer breakfast speech, I felt I needed to say something: I am confused as to “Christian bias.”

As a person of the Jewish faith, I have seen more bias regarding Jews and even Muslims than Christians. Christians get Christmas (a religious holiday) off with pay, while myself had to take Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur (the two holiest days in the Jewish religion) off as vacation days.

How many Christian churches have been bombed versus Jewish synagogues or community centers? Remember the children who died in 1999 at the Los Angeles Jewish Community Center, or the synagogue in Philadelphia in 2018?

How many Jewish college students last year had to endure days and weeks of pro-Palestinian takeover of their campus, shouting, “From the river to the sea,” a Palestinian chant to rid the world of all Jews?

Donald Trump’s new Faith Office should be to eliminate ALL antisemitism (and bias) against ALL religions. Did he forget that America was build on religious freedom? I ask Trump to think of every American.

Randy Miller

Newhall