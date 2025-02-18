Rick Barker | The Sad Truth

In re: Connor Osorio, “A More Positive Mindset, letters, Feb 8.

As the father of a former addict who is now many years sober, I can speak with a certain amount of authority on the subject of “helping addicts.”

If you give money to an addict, guess what they are going to spend it on? If you said drugs go to the head of the class!

Anyone who has ever attended a 12-step program meeting, as an addict or as the parent of an addict, can tell you, as can any law enforcement officer, the worst thing you can do is enable an addict by making their situation easier. Addicts have to hit bottom and that bottom is different for every one of them before they can get clean and the sad truth is helping them avoid hitting that bottom only prolongs the misery.

Rick Barker

Valencia