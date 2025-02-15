SCV high school soccer playoff roundup 

Boys’ soccer teams from the Santa Clarita Valley kicked off their CIF Southern Section postseason campaigns on Thursday, to mixed success.

Saugus advanced to the second round, as did Golden Valley on Wednesday, while West Ranch lost in a penalty shootout.

Hart was set to play at home on Thursday in the first leg of a two-legged opening round against Mira Costa in the Open Division, but the game was switched to Friday due to the storms that hit Southern California on Thursday. The second leg of that matchup is set for Monday at Mira Costa High School, with the winner on aggregate advancing to the second round.

Golden Valley beat Savanna in a penalty shootout on Wednesday and is set to host Los Amigos on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Golden Valley High School.

Here’s what happened in the two boys’ soccer games that were played on Thursday:

Division 3

Saugus 4, Perris 2: The Saugus Centurions allowed two late goals but still advanced to the second round with a 4-2 win over visiting Perris.

Lincoln Fritz and Santiago Veizaga each had two goals for Saugus. Fritz also provided two assists.

Saugus is slated to travel on Saturday to Anaheim High School at 5 p.m.

Division 4

Magnolia 1, West Ranch 1 (Magnolia 4-3 PK): The West Ranch Wildcats battled to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime at home against Magnolia, only to fall in a penalty shootout, 4-3.

Logan Bates scored the lone goal for West Ranch in regulation.