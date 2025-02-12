Suzette Martinez Valladares | Critical Step Forward in Wildfire Prevention

Wildfires have become an unfortunate reality for Californians, leaving behind destruction, displacement, and heartbreak year after year. As these disasters grow in frequency and intensity, we need proactive legislation to both prevent wildfires and protect wildfire victims more than ever. That’s why I introduced a legislative package that addresses wildfire prevention while ensuring that those who prey on victims face serious consequences.

The devastation caused by wildfires extends beyond burned homes and lost property. In the midst of crisis, criminals often take advantage of vulnerable individuals, exploiting fear and chaos for personal gain. My proposal includes three key bills that address both, a root cause of wildfires and the predatory behavior that often follows in their wake.

Cracking Down on Criminals Who Exploit Wildfire Victims

Among the proposed laws is a bill that would allow prosecutors to charge anyone impersonating an emergency responder during a wildfire — or other emergency — with a felony. There have been multiple instances of criminals posing as firefighters or law enforcement officers to deceive evacuees and gain access to homes. Such actions not only endanger residents but also compromise the efforts of actual first responders who are working tirelessly to contain fires and protect lives. By allowing these predators to be charged with a felony, this law would send a strong message: preying on communities in distress will not be tolerated.

Another bill in the package increases penalties for burglary committed during a state of emergency. In times of crisis, when families are forced to flee their homes, the last thing they should have to worry about is looters taking advantage of their absence. Strengthening penalties for these crimes is not just about punishment — it’s about deterrence. Emergency situations should never be opportunities for criminals to exploit the suffering of others.

The Power Line Safety Act:

A Necessary Reform

Beyond protecting victims, my package also takes meaningful steps toward preventing wildfires in the first place. One of the most significant measures is the Power Line Safety Act, which would exempt power line undergrounding projects from lengthy environmental review processes under the California Environmental Quality Act. While CEQA serves an important role in environmental protection, its bureaucratic delays have slowed down critical fire prevention measures, such as burying high-risk power lines. Fast-tracking these projects will reduce the likelihood of wildfires sparked by electrical failures and minimize the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which often leave vulnerable populations in the dark — literally and figuratively.

A Common-Sense,

Bipartisan Approach

As wildfires continue to ravage California, the urgency of these legislative measures cannot be overstated. The destruction caused by these fires is not a partisan issue, and neither should be the solutions. My legislative package is a practical, common-sense approach that prioritizes both prevention and victim protection. I urge my fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support these bills to ensure a safer and more resilient California.

While no single law can eliminate the threat of wildfires entirely, this package represents a crucial step in the right direction. By holding criminals accountable, expediting fire prevention efforts, and safeguarding those most affected, we can begin to build a future where communities are not just reacting to wildfires — but actively preventing them.

The time to act is now.

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares represents state Senate District 23, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.