Theater group to present ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’ for kids 

News release

Hope Theatre Arts, in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, presents “Astronaut Bootcamp,” a free outer-space themed Storytime event for the whole family.

“Blast off into a world of adventure filled with cosmic tales, fun activities, and intergalactic excitement,” the nonprofit theater group said in a news release. “‘Astronaut Bootcamp’ is perfect for little astronauts, future space explorers and their adults.”

The event is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2, in the community room at the Valencia Public Library, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

At this free Storytime, a cast of professional actors will present a reading of the book, “Astronaut Handbook” by Megan McCarthy. In addition to child-friendly activities with themes of communications, teamwork, resilience and education, there will be astronaut food to sample and giveaway prizes.

To RSVP, go to www.hopetheatrearts.com/event-details/astronaut-bootcamp-storytime-at-valencia-library.

“Astronaut Bootcamp” is made possible in part by a grant Hope Theatre Arts received from the city of Santa Clarita.