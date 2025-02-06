‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’ coming to Olive Branch 

News release

Broken Leg Theatre is scheduled to present performances of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” written by Christopher Durang and winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, at two different local venues starting Feb. 14.

The play is scheduled to run Feb. 14-16 at The Main in Old Town Newhall and Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28 through March 2 at Olive Branch Theatricals at the Valencia Town Center.

“Directed by Shanan Harrell, this modern comedic masterpiece brings together hilarity, heartbreak, and a sharp wit to explore themes of sibling rivalry, aging, and the complexities of modern life,” said a news release from the theatrical group.

Set in a quiet farmhouse in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the play centers on Vanya and Sonia, middle-aged siblings whose humdrum existence is turned upside down by the arrival of their glamorous, movie-star sister Masha and her boy-toy companion Spike.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Show dates are Feb. 14-16 The Main, 24266 Main St., Newhall; and, Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 2 at Olive Branch Theatricals, Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

Tickets for shows at The Main ($19.07-$22.23) are available at atthemain.org and the shows at Olive Branch ($20.75-$22.85) are available at tob-SCV.org.