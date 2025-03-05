2025 Hart District Film Festival set for Friday 

News release

The third annual Hart District Film Festival is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday in the newly renovated Valencia High School Theater.

Organized by Cameron Gezerseh, a senior at Valencia High School, the event has been running since 2022. The festival has grown each year, with 18 films selected for screening in 2025. For the first time, at least one film from every high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be shown.

The night will feature an awards ceremony, in which the audience will vote for winners within these categories:

Best of the Show.

Best Drama.

Best Comedy.

Best Writing.

Best Cinematography.

Best Performance.

Best Music Video.

Admission is free, with complimentary popcorn, a red carpet photo station, and live movie trivia throughout the night.