Blog

2025 Hart District Film Festival set for Friday 

Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

The third annual Hart District Film Festival is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday in the newly renovated Valencia High School Theater. 

Organized by Cameron Gezerseh, a senior at Valencia High School, the event has been running since 2022. The festival has grown each year, with 18 films selected for screening in 2025. For the first time, at least one film from every high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be shown. 

The night will feature an awards ceremony, in which the audience will vote for winners within these categories: 

  • Best of the Show. 
  • Best Drama. 
  • Best Comedy. 
  • Best Writing. 
  • Best Cinematography. 
  • Best Performance. 
  • Best Music Video. 

Admission is free, with complimentary popcorn, a red carpet photo station, and live movie trivia throughout the night. 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS