97th anniversary: St. Francis Dam disaster 

The “Father of the Los Angeles Water System,” William Mulholland (left), chief engineer-general manager of the Los Angeles Bureau of Water Works and Supply, and his assistant H.A. Van Norman inspect remnants of the St. Francis Dam after its catastrophic collapse on March 12, 1928. Photo by George Watson/Courtesy Watson Family Photographic Archive
By Signal Staff 

The failure of the St. Francis Dam at midnight, March 12, 1928, killed more than 400 people, leveled farms and homesteads, destroyed property and livestock and changed the way dam safety is addressed across the nation. 

Today marks the 97th anniversary of the disaster, which left a path of devastation from San Francisquito Canyon in the Santa Clarita Valley westward through Piru, Fillmore, Santa Paula and Ventura as the floodwaters made their way to the Pacific Ocean. 

On Saturday, March 15, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is scheduled to host its popular annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam. The tour is sold out, but you can join the waiting list for any potential openings by visiting tinyurl.com/373de43w

Participants will join four SCVHS historians as they tell the story of the quest to bring water to the arid land of 1920s Los Angeles and how one man’s attempt to make it happen turned into the second-worst disaster in California’s history. 

