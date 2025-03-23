Arthur Saginian | Our Malleable Constitution

The nice thing about our “constitutional republic” — note how I didn’t use the word “democracy,” which is incorrect — is that all of our laws, including our Constitution, can be amended, which means that if something turns out NOT to be as good as originally planned or intended, they can be changed or even repealed.

Section 1 of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution limits a president to two terms in office. Although it was approved by Congress in 1947 after then-President Franklin Roosevelt’s fourth term, presidential term limits were being considered even during the development of the Constitution in 1787.

There were delegates both for and against presidential term limits, and for a variety of reasons, and that’s a fact. In the end they decided, as with members of Congress, on no term limits.

Then FDR showed up and decided he wanted to see the country through one of its most challenging times — the Great Depression and World War II — with consistent leadership. It made sense at the time.

Now we have President Donald Trump, in his second term, and the same thoughts that were going through FDR’s mind are going through many American minds, that is to say, if Trump does a great job, then why mess with the momentum?

It seems to make sense.

Oh, and by the way, Democrats need not fear the notion of no presidential term limits as they stand to benefit it, too.

After all, Trump’s not going to live forever.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita