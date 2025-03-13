Arthur Saginian | We’ve Survived Worse

Lois Eisenberg’s letter (“What’s Wrong With That Picture?” Jan. 28) revealed that she gets most of her information from CNN and MSNBC, and that which has not already been spun by their biased political pundits is simply false.

First of all, in my opinion President Donald Trump is a “felon” in name only. The misdemeanors Trump is actually guilty of were “converted” into felonies by legal trickery. Yes, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a trickster, and a politically motivated one at that.

As for Trump’s character, I’d say he’s got more character (or “personality,” rather) than about 20 average men combined. That was easy.

As for a future United States lacking morals, ethics, integrity and the will to forego the law … Good Lord. We’ve been bullies, butchers and deal-breakers from the get-go. Just ask anyone who still has one of our knives in their back.

Moving right along, Trump built on the economy that was left to him by President Barack Obama, but he was NOT left a good economy by President Joe Biden, which is one of the main reasons Vice President Kamala Harris lost to him.

Also, the only reason unemployment went up during Trump’s last year in office was because some “wise guys” forced him to shut the whole country down, and then those same wise guys caused inflation to spike by doling out trillions to those they had forced out of their jobs. If left to Trump alone, none of that would have happened.

Finally, the U.S. has always been run by oligarchs, and the middleman has always gotten the shaft.

So, save your prayers, because we’ve survived far worse than this.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita