Barbara Spencer | Punished for Good Behavior

To the voting members of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency:

The plan to increase water rates again is very disturbing. We decreased our water usage as directed and are punished by rate increases.

My records of water usage and charges go back to September 2001. Recent charges are as follows:

• July 2024, 73 ccf (hundred cubid feet), $215.03 ($2.945/ccf).

• August 2024, 88 ccf, $254.17 ($2.886/ccf).

• September 2024, 43 ccf, $140.77 ($3.27/ccf).

• October 2024, 30 ccf, $108.01 ($3.60/ccf).

• December 2024, 21 ccf, $85.33 ($4.06/ccf).

• January 2025, 17 ccf, $75.25 ($4.42/ccf).

• February 2025, 6 ccf, $47.53, ($7.92/ccf).

(Paying) $7.92 for 100 cubic feet of water is a HUGE increase.

The water rates have already made a huge increase in the rates we pay.

As a senior, I can tell you that our incomes are not increasing to accommodate these rate increases. Please rethink where you can economize instead of making more rate increases.

Barbara Spencer

Santa Clarita