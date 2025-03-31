Canyon High’s ‘Rocky’ musical hits the stage this week 

Canyon High School’s drama performance of “Rocky: The Musical” is set to run at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the school’s performing arts center.

According to Art Miller, a drama teacher at Canyon, this is the first time the school has produced “Rocky: The Musical,” which is based on the 1976 film “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone about a small-time Philadelphia boxer who gets the chance to fight the heavyweight champion of the world. Miller added that the show is also a West Coast premiere.

“It’s a licensed show that’s not often done, and particularly not often done in high school,” he said over the phone. “But expect those classic images of Rocky and his leather jacket in his hat and walking down the street. You can expect some boxing in this. There are a couple boxing matches. And you can expect the classic characters that we know from the ’76 film.”

“Rocky: The Musical” will include songs like “Gonna Fly Now” from the original film and “Eye of the Tiger” from the 1979 sequel film, plus songs written specifically for the musical.

Miller pointed out that while “Rocky: The Musical” is about a boxer, it’s also a love story between the title character and Adrian — two lonely people who find comfort and solace in each other and who need each other to have growth their lives.

“I’m really proud of the students for taking on a project like this,” Miller said. “It’s very challenging for high school students to take on a musical work that hasn’t been produced a lot.”

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students with ID. For more information and to get tickets, which are also available at the box office, find Canyon Drama on Instagram at CHSDrama661.