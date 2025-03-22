Chamber announces State of the County event with Barger 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County is scheduled to be held 11:30 a.m. July 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will provide the community with an exclusive update on key issues impacting the SCV, the chamber said in a news release.

“I look forward to once again collaborating with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the State of the County,” Barger said in a news release. “As I deliver my ninth address, this event provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on our progress and discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I am grateful to the SCV Chamber for their ongoing collaboration in bringing together our community’s leaders to drive meaningful change. Together, we can continue to build a thriving future for both our residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

First-year L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman will join Barger for a discussion on the issues shaping the local business landscape. The conversation will

explore topics that impact the valley’s future, offering perspective on the challenges and opportunities ahead for businesses in our community, the release said.

“The State of the County is one of the most significant events for our business community, offering direct insight into the priorities and initiatives that will shape our region’s future,” Di Thompson, chair of the SCV

Chamber board, said in the release. “We look forward to hearing Supervisor Barger’s perspective on the key issues facing our community and the steps being taken to ensure a strong economic future for the Santa Clarita Valley.”

“The State of the County is one of the most anticipated events of the year, offering a unique and influential platform for discussing the key issues shaping our future. We are

proud to partner with Supervisor Barger, whose unwavering leadership continues to drive positive change and strengthen our local business environment,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release.

Registration ($75 chamber members, $90 non-members) is now open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab.