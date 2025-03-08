City invites community to Youth Arts Showcase 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting families, young artists and the community to the ninth annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

This free, family-friendly event is a celebration of creativity, offering young artists the chance to explore, express and share their talents.

The Youth Arts Showcase will feature a wide variety of hands-on craft stations, live performances and interactive art experiences designed to inspire creativity and bring the community together.

Attendees can participate in both indoor and outdoor activities with local vendors, arts organizations and community partners offering artistic experiences.

“Contribute to a whimsical sculpture garden, create a colorful masterpiece using vibrant materials, design your own sidewalk masterpiece and explore a stunning, curated display of youth-created art, featuring paintings, poetry and mixed-media works that highlight the incredible talent of Santa Clarita’s young artists,” said a news release from the city.

Scheduled performances include musical acts, dance showcases and storytelling from local schools and arts organizations. Food trucks will be available.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts & Events Office at [email protected] or 661-250-3787.