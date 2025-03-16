Explore California’s 12 Travel Regions 

California is home to 12 distinct travel regions encompassing cities and small towns sprawling across deserts, valleys, beaches and mountains.

While differing from one another in climate, location and offerings, each contributes to the beauty and wonder that defines travel in the Golden State. Have you visited all 12 of California’s travel regions? If not, add some of these adventures to your bucket list.

Central Coast

This narrow strip of coastal hills and valleys is where you can discover romantic towns like Carmel-by-the-Sea, historic Monterey and elegant Santa Barbara, nicknamed “the American Riviera.”

The region’s classic drive along Highway 1, links San Francisco to Los Angeles with Central Coast visits to Big Sur, Hearst Castle, wine country and iconic surf towns. Portions of Highway 1 remain closed and won’t open until sometime later this year.

Must see:

Cayucos State Beach 99 5th St., Cayucos 93430

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=596

Cayucos is a three-hour drive from the Santa Clarita Valley along U.S. 101 North.

With six miles of white sand beach that stretch to the famous Morro Rock, Cayucos State Beach starts in the charming seaside town of Cayucos and is one of the best in California for surfing, swimming, tide pooling and soaking up the sun.

The Cayucos Pier was constructed in 1872 by Captain James Cass, and is a remnant from the days when Cayucos represented an important commercial port for ships sailing from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rebuilt in 2015, the 982-foot pier remains a favorite spot for fishing, taking in epic Pacific Coast sunsets and even whale-watching.

If you continue past Cayucos, view the variety of wildflowers that bloom along Highway 1 each spring, including Brittlebrush, poppies, bluebells, lupine, sand verbena and evening primrose.

Central Valley

This broad region contains some of the most productive farmland in the world. The wine country around Lodi features big, bold reds. Further south, the Fresno area has a lively arts scene.

Must see:

Kearney Historic Site 6725 W Kearney Blvd., Fresno 93706

Info www.valleyhistory.org/visit

Visit Kearney Park for a guided tour that provides a glimpse of the San Joaquin Valley’s agricultural beginnings through the life and times of M. Theo Kearney. an agricultural pioneer who was known as the Raisin King of California.

Tour the turn-of-the-20th century Kearney Mansion Museum of Kearney’s Fruit Vale Estate. Experience the grounds of Kearney’s 1890s landscape, perfect for a picnic or leisurely walk.

Deserts

The dramatic desert region fills the southeastern half of California with remarkable parklands to explore, including Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Anza-Borrego. Complementing the sun-drenched environment is the oasis-like allure of Palm Springs.

Gold Country

The western foothills of the Sierra Nevada Range, defining California’s eastern border, are known as the Gold Country, named after the rich Mother Lode discovered here in the mid-1850s. While gold is still found in the region, new riches include top museums and art in Sacramento, the state capital, plus whitewater rafting, tucked-away towns, farm-fresh dining, and award-winning wines.

Must see:

Moaning Caverns Adventure Park 5350 Moaning Cave Road, Vallecito 95251

Take a walking tour or enjoy zip line adventure underground in Calaveras County’s Moaning Cavern, which is so large it could hold the entire Statue of Liberty.

High Sierra

Nicknamed “California’s backbone,” this region of towering granite peaks defines much of the state’s eastern boundary. Visit Yosemite Valley, Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, and the giant trees of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Inland Empire

This SoCal region offers diverse points of interest with impressive alpine destinations in the San Bernardino Mountain Range, such as Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead, as well as the inviting Temecula Valley wine region.

Los Angeles County

The home of Hollywood and so much more, Los Angeles County also includes the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, a Mojave Desert Grassland west of Lancaster that transforms into endless fields of vibrant yellows and oranges each spring with the bloom of California poppies, the state’s official flower.

North Coast

With crashing waves and soaring redwood trees blanketing miles of uncrowded parkland, this is one of California’s most spectacular regions. The largest city, Eureka, is surrounded by lush wine country. The North Coast is also where you can find charming hamlets, spouting whales and breathtaking sunsets.

Must see:

Clear Lake State Park 5300 Soda Bay Rd., Kelseyville 95451

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=473

California’s largest natural freshwater lake is found in Lake County and the surrounding community offers up wine tasting, stargazing and water sports.

Orange County

Famous for beautiful beaches and “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort, which will begin its 70th anniversary celebration on May 16. Visit Downtown Disney, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

San Diego

This sun-and-surf region is known for some of the best weather and warmest water in the state. Visit the San Diego Zoo in Balboa Park, one of the world’s great urban parks. For family fun, play at SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California. Inland, discover surprising mountain towns like Julian, known for orchards and apple pie.

San Francisco Bay Area

Framed by an unforgettable gateway, the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, spanning the mouth of San Francisco Bay, San Francisco offers the iconic Chinatown and Castro Districts. Explore diverse cities, picturesque hamlets and beaches, coastal parklands and wine country, including Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley,

Shasta Cascade

California’s northeast corner is known for mountains, forests and waterfalls, Visit 14,180-foot-tall Mount Shasta, as well as Lassen Volcanic National Park.

Must see:

Lava Beds National Monument 1 Indian Well, Tulelake 96134

Info bit.ly/4bK5F6E

In Siskiyou and Modoc counties, this monument includes more than 700 caves, Native American rock art sites, historic battlefields and campsites.