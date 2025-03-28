Foothill League baseball roundup: Castaic edges Valencia; Hart, West Ranch record shutouts 

The Castaic Coyotes baseball team won its third straight game in a late comeback effort at Valencia on Wednesday, while both Hart and West Ranch earned shutouts.

Castaic and West Ranch are now both 4-1 in the Foothill League, though Hart is technically still in the lead at 2-0.

Saugus’ loss to Valencia drops the Centurions to 3-2, a couple of games ahead of Valencia in fifth place.

Here’s what happened in Wednesday’s Foothill League baseball action:

Castaic 3, Valencia 2: The Coyotes (11-4, 4-1) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to stun the Valencia Vikings (4-7, 1-3) on the road, 3-2.

Chad Kober drove in Orion Gonzalez to cut the deficit to two before Alejandro Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs that ultimately won the game for the Coyotes.

Lincoln Hunt hit a two-run home run for Valencia. Justin Gaisford had two hits, including a double.

Kober and Gaisford both went the distance on the mound. Kober struck out seven while allowing four hits and one walk. Gaisford struck out seven and allowed six hits and two walks.

Hart 11, Golden Valley 0: The Hart Hawks (7-6, 2-0) kept up their early perfect start in league play with an 11-0 shutout of Golden Valley (4-7, 0-3) on the road on Wednesday.

Lincoln Daly had two hits and drove in three runs while Luke McCarty had two hits and also drove in three runs.

Brady Werther, Devin Thompson and Michael Hogen each scored twice.

Mason Cummings struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game performance on the mound.

West Ranch 4, Saugus 0: The West Ranch Wildcats (9-5, 4-1) handed the Saugus Centurions (9-5, 3-2) their second straight league loss with a 4-0 shutout at home on Wednesday.

Mikey Murr had a double and scored a run as part of a two-hit day for the Wildcat. Omar Gutierrez had two hits and two RBIs and Ryan Oh drove in one run.

Hunter Manning tossed a complete game and allowed just one hit while striking out nine.

Kaleb Haag allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three.