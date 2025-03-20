Foothill League baseball roundup: Saugus keeps up hot start 

The Saugus Centurions baseball team is the early leader of the Foothill League after winning its second game on Wednesday.

And the Centurions have been dominant in doing so, outscoring their opponents 24-5 in those two games, including an 8-1 victory over the visiting Valencia Vikings on Wednesday.

Saugus was looking to make it three wins in three games on Thursday when the Centurions went to Canyon High to take on the Cowboys in a game that was postponed last week due to rain.

In the other two Foothill League games on Wednesday, the Castaic Coyotes took down the visiting Golden Valley Grizzlies while the West Ranch Wildcats beat Canyon on the road.

Those teams are set to meet again on Friday to finish off their respective two-game series, but at the opposite sites. Saugus is set to travel to Valencia, Canyon is set to go to West Ranch and Castaic is slated to go to Golden Valley.

Here’s what happened in Wednesday’s Foothill League baseball action:

Saugus 8, Valencia 1: The Centurions (8-2, 2-0) got another strong start on the mound from senior Kaleb Haag as they took down the visiting Vikings on Wednesday (3-6, 0-2), 8-1.

Haag shut out the Vikings through six innings, striking out five while allowing five hits and two walks, to lower his ERA on the season to 2.00 through four appearances.

Junior Zackery Seeley had a double and a run scored, while sophomore Banning Sheff and junior Matthew Carta each drove in two runs.

Senior Kaden Haag and sophomore Abraham Ramirez each scored twice.

Senior Esteban Valencia had two hits for Valencia. Senior Colten Biggs drove in junior Zach Davis for the Vikings’ lone run on Wednesday.

Castaic 19, Golden Valley 0: The Castaic Coyotes (8-4, 2-1) quickly moved past Tuesday’s loss at West Ranch with a 19-0 victory on Wednesday over the Grizzlies (4-5, 0-1).

Junior Michael Fava recorded three hits for the Coyotes while five others had two hits on the day. Castaic also had six players drive in two runs each and four scored multiple runs, led by freshman Orion Gonzalez’s three runs scored.

Gonzalez tossed a two-hit shutout on the mound with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

West Ranch 9, Canyon 6: The Wildcats (7-5, 2-1) picked up their second win in two days on Wednesday with a 9-6 road win at Canyon (2-8, 0-2).

A six-run fourth inning propelled West Ranch to victory after the Cowboys scored four in the second.

Senior Carter Friedrichsen had a double and three RBIs for West Ranch while senior Mikey Murr had a double as part of a two-hit day. Junior Connor Clayton drove in two runs.

Juniors Ty Diaz and Omar Gutierrez and senior Ryan Oh all scored twice each for the Wildcats.

Canyon saw junior Brody Bayliss drive in three runs and record two hits. Senior Benny Santos also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Only one of the nine runs scored against Bayliss on the mound was earned. He struck out two and allowed nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

The Wildcats used two pitchers to get through Wednesday’s game. Junior Aaden LaRoe tossed four innings and struck out five while allowing six hits and two earned runs. Junior Gio Valles backed him up by striking out five in three innings, allowing a hit, a walk and an unearned run.