Foothill League boys’ volleyball roundup: Castaic gets first league win, Canyon hands Valencia second loss 

The Castaic Coyotes picked up their first Foothill League win while the Canyon Cowboys handed the Valencia Vikings their second straight loss as part of Tuesday’s boys’ volleyball action.

Those results, along with the Saugus Centurions taking down the Golden Valley Grizzlies, tightened up the middle of the standings in the league. Canyon is now in sole possession of second place, a half-game ahead of Valencia in third and a full game ahead of Golden Valley in fourth. Saugus is a half-game behind Golden Valley in fifth.

League-leading West Ranch was off on Tuesday and remains the only undefeated Foothill League team at 4-0 in league play.

League play is set to resume on Thursday when Castaic hosts Canyon, Golden Valley hosts Valencia and West Ranch hosts Hart.

Here’s what happened in Tuesday’s Foothill League boys’ volleyball action:

Canyon 3, Valencia 2: The Cowboys (12-4, 3-1) needed five sets to beat the visiting Vikings (13-5, 3-2) on Tuesday, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7.

Blake Hastings had 13 kills and three aces for Canyon. James Audette recorded 31 assists and eight kills while Hayden Jones had 10 kills and four digs.

The Vikings, last year’s league champions, were undefeated in league play before losing to West Ranch in four sets last week followed by Tuesday’s five-set loss.

Saugus 3, Golden Valley 1: The Centurions (9-9, 2-3) won for the second straight time in league play on Tuesday with a four-set victory at home over the Grizzlies (9-8, 2-2), 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Owen Jackson had 15 kills for Saugus while Josh Lane and Luke Bergmann each had nine kills. CJ Amya recorded three aces and Manny Ranit had 26 assists. Riley Arana added 21 digs.

Castaic 3, Hart 2: The Coyotes (9-5, 1-3) took down the hosting Hart Hawks (0-10, 0-4) on Tuesday in five sets, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19 16-14, for their first league win of the year.

Jared Rivera and Gabe Reinwand led Castaic with 12 kills each. Brian Le was immense in his support role with 46 assists. Jayden Ong and Jaden Climaco had six kills each.

Colton Parr led the way for Hart with eight kills and six blocks. Eyad Naba added seven kills and Aiden Wellins had six kills and three blocks. Adrian Hurtado and Griffin Downs split the setting duties with 11 and 13 assists, respectively.