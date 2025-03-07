Health + Indulgence with Nut Butter: American Dream Nut Butter’s Fundraiser Goes Viral 

Family-owned and female-founded American Dream Nut Butter (ADNB), a peanut butter company, creates healthy, allergy-alternative, hand-crafted nut butter. It has launched a monthly fundraiser called American Dream, sending 10% of its proceeds to support charitable causes.

In each month of 2024, American Dream raised money for a different organization related to fighting cancer, funding cancer research, or raising cancer awareness. (Recipients included St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The American Melanoma Foundation, among others.)

Now, the maker of nutritious, indulgent, and health-conscious nut butter is looking for its next partners for the American Dream in 2025.

Gourmet Peanut Butter: The Story of the American Dream Nut Butter

American Dream Nut Butter is founded on the idea that the pursuit of health and passion for life can and should coexist with the enjoyment of life’s indulgences.

“As a health and fitness enthusiast,” Lea, the founder of ADNB, says, “I believe in balance and not depriving yourself of delicious food — you shouldn’t have to sacrifice the taste and treats you love in order to follow a healthy, happy lifestyle.”

Lea founded the company after discovering that she had developed multiple food intolerances that prevented her from enjoying her favorite snacks. She began making her flavored nut butters at home, making that obstacle a challenge.

“I figured out how to make my nut butters taste like dessert, but still be healthy!” Lea recalls. “For years, I kept these nut butters to myself, until my husband convinced me to take them to a bodybuilding competition nearly six years ago. It was a big hit!”

That positive reception prompted Lea and her husband, Mark, to share her recipes, and American Dream Nut Butter was formed.

American Dream’s flavored nut butter is low carb, low sugar, high in protein, and free of artificial sweeteners. Everything is made (and packed) in-house so the owners can maintain strict quality control. They hand-whip each jar of nut butter to create their signature drippy texture. Today, these delicious treats come in various flavors, including the Cinnamon Bun, Chocolate Drizzle, and Vanilla Swirl with different nut options like almond, cashew, and peanut.

A Peanut Butter Company That Gives Back

Because American Dream Nut Butter began out of a health concern, giving back has always been important to this small family business. Besides their monthly American Dream fundraiser, the company established its Hero Program, sending care packages of gourmet nut butter to customer-nominated, real-life “heroes.” These are frequently veterans and active duty military, but ADNB also accepts nominations for police officers, firemen, paramedics, and frontline medical professionals.

“People love our brand not just for the quality of our products, but also for the positive impact we’re making in the world,” Lea says.

While American Dream Nut Butter has undoubtedly received recognition and press for its unique desserts, Lea and Mark hope their kitchen can make a much broader impact. Their “small but mighty” family business has proven attractive to sponsors so far; its online orders and in-house fulfillment allow orders to be shipped quickly, and the company provides ways for participating organizations to track contributions easily as they work together toward a healthier, tastier world.

To learn more about American Dream Nut Butter or to contact the owners about fundraising sponsorship opportunities, interested parties can visit their website.

*Images sourced from American Dream Nut Butter

