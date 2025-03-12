Hoefflin Foundation to host fundraising walk April 5 

News release

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual Walk 4 MHF – Help Kids Fight Cancer to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer. The family-friendly event is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at Central Park.

This year’s walk features a 1.3-mile course, ending at the Central Park exercise stairs for those seeking an extra challenge. After the walk, families are encouraged to stay and enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, and an array of kids’ activities, including field games, face painting, and more, according to a news release from the foundation.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit MHF’s mission to provide emotional, social and financial support to children diagnosed with cancer and their families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.

To register or donate, visit www.mhf.org/events. Participants can choose to register individually or form teams.