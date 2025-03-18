Jonathan Kraut | The Dirty Dozen: 12 Ways to Go Authoritarian

To convert a democratic republic, like our own, into an authoritarian model of rule, what actions would a movement need to take to replace the rule of law with personal loyalty to “the leader?”

Wikipedia defines authoritarianism as “a political system characterized by the rejection of political plurality, the use of strong central power to preserve the political status quo, and minimizes democracy, separation of powers, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

First, one would need to “control the message,” including restricting and discrediting criticism by any challengers of the leader’s authority and views. Attacking those who offer disagreement, especially by the press and science, are key. Constantly describing media, experts, scientists, and the press as unreliable and fake is a reminder that “only the leader is accurate.”

In addition, a practice that attacks and vilifies the opposition, filing lawsuits, and possibly deporting or imprisoning dissenters sends a message to scare the opposition. Authoritarians punish, insult, belittle, berate, and disparage anyone supporting an opposition viewpoint.

Second, gain political cover from the ruling political party. Political cover not only endorses any action taken by the leader, but also would block efforts that would otherwise prevent the leader’s plans from being implemented.

A third step is for the leader to constantly claim to be victimized and unfairly treated. In this manner, the “always a victim” ploy defers any negative consequence or failure of the leader’s actions as being the fault of others.

Fourth, undo alliances with democratic partners, pull out of NATO, abruptly cancel ALL treaties, even ones that the leader created, and withdraw from the international scientific community, like the World Health Organization. This includes cutting off valuable support to democratic allies, including intelligence data, arms, and military backing. This turns democracies into our enemies.

Fifth, align with authoritarian regimes and promote their disinformation. The leader would threaten by force lesser countries such as Greenland, Canada, parts of Mexico, and Panama, replacing morality with raw military power. Aligning with dictatorships by threatening weaker nations promotes bullying instead of compassion and gives other nations permission to do the same.

Sixth: Remove from government positions anyone who might question the leader’s decisions and methods, including judges, experts, military commanders, attorneys, auditors, and government professionals. Denouncing “the experts” eliminates any oversight, investigations, and audits like from the Government Accountability Office, attorney general, general staff, IRS, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and replaces facts with political messaging.

Seventh, create economic instability with tariffs, trade wars, and the banning of certain imports. This perpetuates uncertainty and a sense of economic freefall. Crashing the economy bolsters the argument that ending an “economic tailspin” requires implementing emergency powers and suspending elections, which essentially terminates the popular vote.

Eight: Gut the federal workforce. Indiscriminately chop out large chunks of the federal work force so it can’t fully predict weather, manage air safety, prevent environmental disaster, report on the national debt, harness inflation, prosecute fraudulent practices, collect taxes from the wealthy, or provide vital intelligence information to national leadership. Destabilizing government services by firing professional staff allows replacing them with political appointees.

Ninth, value loyalty over the law: Investigate and prosecute the opposition, even if no laws were broken, but forgive and pardon supporters, even when they are convicted of crimes. This moves us from a nation of laws to a nation that places service to the leader as supreme.

Tenth, denounce those governments that take the moral high ground and favor only those autocratic countries with powerful armies and large economies. This shifts policy from “defending the weak” to allowing aggressor nations and the U.S. to invade their neighbors.

Eleventh; Abridge the separation of powers as determined by the Constitution. Ignore court rulings and fail to comply with the judiciary. Terminate programs created by Congress, bypassing congressional approval. Appoint private parties not authorized to oversee federal operations to execute the mass firings and restructuring without regard for need or vital function.

Finally, 12: Use false “emergencies,” such as “being invaded” and “we are at war” as pretext to abridge guaranteed rights and as an excuse to remain in power. A method of abridging due process is by implementing the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

This is the “The Dirty Dozen” — 12 steps needed to convert the American system of government from a democratic republic into an authoritarian regime.

These are steps familiar. All are attributed to our 47th president. Is it a coincidence that this outline precisely describes the new administration in its first 60 days in office?

Be horrified. Democracy is ending. War may be near.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the CFO of an accredited acting conservatory, former college professor and dean, is a published author, and a Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.