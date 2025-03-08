Larry Moore | A Coldhearted Low

Watching President Donald Trump’s address to the joint houses of Congress, I was struck at how cold-hearted the Democratic (representatives) were.

They wouldn’t stand for the parents whose children were murdered by Joe Biden’s oft-released illegal aliens. They wouldn’t stand for the proud young man whose sheriff father was killed in the line of duty. His dream of attending West Point was granted in front of the assembled throng. The Democrats remained glued to their seats.

When the 13-tear-old brain cancer survivor who wants to be a police officer was granted (honorary) membership to the Secret Service, there were tears running down my face. In that young man I saw the face of my grandson, Charlie, who passed away from brain cancer at the age of 11.

Those Democrats who didn’t stand at that moment don’t deserve to (occupy) the halls of Congress.

Larry Moore

Valencia