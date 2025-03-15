Larry Moore | Living in the Past

In response to Valerie Bradford’s letter about the positive effects of diversity, equity and inclusion (March 4), I say we are not living in Selma, Alabama, and it is not the 1960s. This is Valencia and it is 2025.

DEI is merely a virtue signaling exercise in box checking. If you own a business and you are hiring new employees, your first thought should not be, “How many DEI boxes does this person check?”

Rather, you should ask, “Is this the smartest, most qualified person for the job?” This is known as meritocracy, where a person is hired or promoted strictly on merit. Everybody has the same opportunity to advance as far as his merit and initiative will take him.

Ms. Bradford, you speak of the “rigid, accepted norm of being white, male, Christian, heterosexual, and wealthy.” If you believe this, you are living in the past. This rigid norm does not exist in 2025. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he is going to make America great again for all Americans. All of America first, not just for certain people.

Ms. Bradford, answer this question. When you are flying, do you want your pilot to be a merit-based hire or a DEI hire? Likewise, if you are scheduled for surgery, do you want your surgeon to be a merit-based hire or a DEI hire?

Kamala Harris was Joe Biden’s DEI choice for vice president. How did that work out?

Larry Moore

Valencia