Lois Eisenberg | National Parks Staff Cuts a Mistake

One of the most popular concepts the United States ever produced was the national parks, which have been crowned as “America’s Best Idea.”

These natural wonders of the national parks were originally conceived to emphasize “human history, to educate, and elevate the quality of life.”

The national parks concept of preservation was started by Congress in 1872 to preserve the grandeur and the vast landscapes that were untouched by development.

President Ulysses Grant signed the bill designating 2.2 million acres of land a “public park or pleasuring-ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”

At that time the secretary of the interior designated the national parks for “the preservation, from injury or spoliation of the timbers, mineral deposits, natural curiosities, or wonders within said parks. and their retention in their natural condition.”

Now the Department of Government Efficiency has come along to jeopardize the national parks from keeping their pristine grandeur and keeping the accommodations clean and orderly by eliminating some of the National Park Service employees who oversee the beauty of the parks.

Adequate staff is needed to protect our national parks and keep people safe, and these national park staff members deserve better than what DOGE is doing by eliminating their jobs.

Over 300 million people visit the national parks each year. The impact of DOGE’s actions on the national parks will be devastating and long lasting.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia