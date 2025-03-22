Philip Wasserman | A Heartbreaking End

What a heartbreaking end to the lives of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, artist Betsy Arakawa. Imagine Hackman — battling severe Alzheimer’s and heart disease — wandering his home, perhaps unaware that his wife had already passed.

With early treatment, most people fully recover from Hantavirus, which took Arakawa’s life. Arakawa, 30 years younger than Hackman, took on the roles of caregiver and protector. But caregiving is exhausting, and caregivers often neglect their own well-being. It is reasonable to infer that this was the case for Arakawa, who died inside their home before Hackman.

Their deaths serve as a stark reminder of the challenges aging individuals and their families face. Despite having the financial means to afford full-time care and personal assistants, Hackman and Arakawa reportedly chose to isolate themselves — reportedly in part due the pandemic. This is not uncommon. Many elderly individuals withdraw from society, either by choice or circumstances, leaving them vulnerable in their final years.

So, how do we ensure that we and our loved ones receive proper care as we age?

The pending closure of Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living on Lyons Avenue only exacerbates the problem for our community.

As the Baby Boomer generation continues to age, diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and the inability to travel easily, even for elderly persons in reasonably good heath, will place increasing strain on families and society at large. The reality is stark: Senior housing and caregiving resources are in critically short supply nationwide.

If we do not act to create more quality and affordable senior living communities, Hackman and Arakawa’s tragic end will not be an exception — it will be a warning of what’s to come.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch