Randi Kay | Thinking of SCV and OHV

Once a year, residents of Santa Clarita are invited to submit their comments to facilitate the renewal of the Sheriff’s Department OHV (off-highway vehicle) program. This program is grant funded and depends on your support and positive input.

As we all know, much of the area is at severe risk of wildfires and sheriff’s deputies are able to patrol and monitor areas inaccessible by other vehicles with off-road vehicles. They are an essential tool to public safety and the prevention of wildfires.

Public comment is open between March 4 and May 10 and we’d like to encourage everyone to do what they can to support this program.

From those now living outside your area, just letting you know we think about you all the time. Best wishes.

Randi Kay

Former Saugus resident

Alhambra