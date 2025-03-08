Robert Lamoureux | Can I take a shortcut to power up my kitchen cam? 

Question: Thank you, Robert, for the articles you take the time to write. The information you share is so helpful for those of us who want to try our hand at home repairs but don’t have the confidence or skills. My question to you is, can I safely run an extension cord from behind my fridge, up through the top of the cabinet, so that I have power up there? I want to install a home camera there but there is no existing power. Is this safe?

– Tracy S.

Answer: Tracy, while this is likely done many times over without issue, the technically correct answer is, no. For this to be truly safe, you should have an electrician out to bring power up to that area. Being that there is an outlet dedicated to the fridge right there, I don’t foresee an issue, but a good electrician will verify that this can be done safely. Always best to go the known safe route when it comes to electrical. Shortcuts can cost your home. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].