Ron Perry | A Letter to Donald Trump

Dear Mr. President,

Thank you for closing the borders! This was the most important thing you could have done to keep us safe. However, the next step needs to be actual reform of the total immigration policy.

There are at least five things I would like to see:

1. Shorten the period of time to be vetted and approved for people entering the country. No more than 18-24 months.

2. Persons applying for entrance MUST take citizenship classes.

3. Persons approved for entrance must show they have some place to live and should have a sponsor.

4. Some kind of “green” card for short-time workers, but there must be a way to keep track of where they are.

5. Proof of vaccinations for communicable diseases.

Additionally, thank you for your transparency through the many times you meet with the press.

Finally, I hope all of the executive orders you are signing will get put in the form of House or Senate bills to force Congress to deal with them and make them law.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country