Saugus High competitive cheer celebrates another successful season 

Another year, another batch of trophies for the Saugus High School competitive cheer team.

The Centurions picked up their fifth consecutive CIF Southern Section title, this one in Division 4A, at the end of January.

After that, the team flew out to Orlando, Florida, the second weekend of February for the National High School Cheerleading Championships. The girls competed at Walt Disney Resort and placed third in the nation in Medium Varsity Division I Non-Tumbling.

The final piece of hardware was picked up a little closer to home. Only a few days after returning from Orlando, the Centurions were off to Anaheim, where they took first place at the USA Spirit Nationals.

“We talked a lot about this season, like it’s about the journey, not the destination,” said Saugus cheer head coach Candace Rogers in a phone interview. “So really focusing on hitting a routine, because unless you do that, nothing else is really obtainable. So, that was our main goal this season, is just walking off the mat knowing that they did everything they could.”

The Saugus High School competitive cheer team goes through its routine at the National High School Cheerleading Championships held in February in Orlando, Florida. Courtesy photo.

Saugus received a score of 88.1 in Orlando, just three points off first place and 1.2 points behind second, and 93.6 in Anaheim, nearly three points better than second place. The Orlando score saw the Centurions receive no deductions.

“I’d have to double check, but only like 67% of the teams that performed in finals hit zero-deduction routine,” Rogers said. “So, it’s hard. You work really hard, and you can hit one routine and have a great warm up, and then you go out there and just something weird happens that you’d never worry about. So, I mean, it was great for us. That was our goal, and we did it.”

For their efforts, the Centurions were honored by the Southern Section with multiple individual honors. Rogers was named the Coach of the Year, while seniors Kamryn Yost and Cari Perez and junior Yazzy Manzano, the three Saugus captains, were named to the all-CIF team.

The Saugus High School competitive cheer team took third place in its division at the National High School Cheerleading Championships held in February in Orlando, Florida. Courtesy photo.

“They deserve it,” Rogers said. “They helped lead this team to a successful season and just continue to lay the foundation for our program. So, just very proud of them and excited for their recognition.”

Rogers, who has been with the Saugus cheer program for over a decade, said her being honored as the Coach of the Year is more about how much the girls work.

“I just feel blessed to be able to guide them, and, you know, hopefully make a positive change in their life and get them ready for their future after high school,” Rogers said.

The Valencia High School cheer team also had a couple honorees in senior Hannah Williams and junior Jayden Timmins after the Vikings placed second in Division 2A.

Many of the athletes who compete on the cheer team for Saugus are also cheering at basketball and football games, Rogers said, which means every minute at practice has to be used effectively.

“I think it’s about being truly present at practice, making the most of every minute of that practice and high standards, really,” Rogers said. “They really hold each other accountable. They expect a lot from each other, and they just make sure everybody’s doing their job … It’s a lot for them, but they get it done.”